Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $12,466.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00399144 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

