Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $350.53 million and $7.92 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020497 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.