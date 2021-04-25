Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $79.03 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $79.03 or 0.00163994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $158.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.25 or 0.00415517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00222851 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.

