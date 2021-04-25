Bitcoin Plus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79,301.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $10.29 or 0.00020601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $79,301.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 394.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,398 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

