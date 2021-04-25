Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,973.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $10,973.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00005173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 190% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00409754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00156001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00241770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

