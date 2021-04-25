Bitcoin Private Price Hits $2.87 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 65.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 211.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $18,285.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00005813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.14 or 0.00410841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00222727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

