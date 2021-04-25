Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 200.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.