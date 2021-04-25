Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $244.47

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $244.47 or 0.00489992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $815.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,891.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $783.30 or 0.01569999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001645 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004584 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,715,214 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.