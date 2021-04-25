Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $249.50 or 0.00480336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $804.39 or 0.01548619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001593 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,715,752 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

