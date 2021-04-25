BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.08 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $5.08 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00008788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00269517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.01029010 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,060.85 or 1.00505266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00641092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

