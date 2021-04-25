BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.58 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00008677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $7.77 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

