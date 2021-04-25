BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Tops $15.52 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 16% higher against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $49,595.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,500,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,095 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

