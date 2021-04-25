Bitcoinus (BITS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,192.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 118.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $121,631.71 and approximately $9,192.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.44 or 1.00107346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

