BitDegree Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,237.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

