BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

