Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,284.09

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $100,284.09 and $84.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.61 or 0.01235459 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,888,720 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,716 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

