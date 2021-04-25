Bitradio (BRO) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $63,689.74 and approximately $51.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.26 or 0.01280893 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,888,313 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,309 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

