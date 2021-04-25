Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $464,127.66

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $464,127.66 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00061544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00691020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.30 or 0.07758654 BTC.

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

