Bitzeny Trading Up 242.1% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $584,474.88 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 242.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.00455561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

