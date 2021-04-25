BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.