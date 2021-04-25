BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $1.98 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025521 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,621,017 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.