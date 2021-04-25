Blank Wallet Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004288 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and $2.20 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

