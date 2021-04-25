BlitzPredict Achieves Market Capitalization of $735,066.92 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $735,066.92 and approximately $285.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 374% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

