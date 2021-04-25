Blockstack (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00097809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

