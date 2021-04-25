BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $608,369.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.