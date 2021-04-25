Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Cap of $11.44 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $247,811.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

