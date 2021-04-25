Blockzero Labs Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $377,875.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.