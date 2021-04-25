Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

