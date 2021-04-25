Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $138.93 million and approximately $223,644.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00007004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

