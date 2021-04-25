Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Hits $3.64 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00007300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $138.22 million and $218,772.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.