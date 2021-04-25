Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Blue Bird worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 175.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $27.36 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

