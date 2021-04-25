Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $87.12 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.