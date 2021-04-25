Bokf Na Acquires 12,680 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Total were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Total by 24.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 74.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of Total stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

