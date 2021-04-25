Bokf Na Acquires 33,539 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.59% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.60 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

