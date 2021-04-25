Bokf Na Acquires 41,988 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

GLW opened at $46.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.