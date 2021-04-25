Bokf Na Acquires 64,962 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

