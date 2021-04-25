Bokf Na Acquires 7,324 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $351,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

