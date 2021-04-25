Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

