Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

