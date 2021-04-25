Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

