Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

