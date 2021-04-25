Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

