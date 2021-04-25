Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

