Bokf Na Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bokf Na cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

