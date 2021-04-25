Bokf Na Has $11.60 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.