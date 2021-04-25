Bokf Na Has $11.83 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

