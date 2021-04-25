Bokf Na Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.22% of BOK Financial worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

