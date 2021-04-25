Bokf Na Has $7.57 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $500.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.