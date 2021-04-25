Bokf Na Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

