Bokf Na Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

